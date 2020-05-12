Sign up
Photo 1296
Adventure #7
It takes courage to follow the ups and downs of fortune.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Domenico Dodaro
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
10th May 2020 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
abstract
,
story
,
shapes
,
storytelling
