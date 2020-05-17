Sign up
Photo 1301
Adventure #12
It takes fantasy to unfold that origami of steel and concrete out there.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Domenico Dodaro
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Tags
lines
abstract
story
shapes
storytelling
can’t-believe-i-catched-up
Graeme
I love the difference in shading of the grey.
May 17th, 2020
