Photo 1314
The wait #11
How long it took resolving to take off that mask.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Tags
vintage
,
toy
,
story
,
storytelling
