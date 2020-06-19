Previous
Emergence #3 by domenicododaro
Emergence #3

Glass and steel doubled the surrounding desolation. But that particular day a glorious sky above partially compensated the mundane below.
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Sylvia du Toit
Fav.
June 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Awesome capture with wonderful reflections and cloudscape.
June 23rd, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
Very nice. I love compositions involving this type of reflection.
June 23rd, 2020  
