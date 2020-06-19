Sign up
Photo 1334
Emergence #3
Glass and steel doubled the surrounding desolation. But that particular day a glorious sky above partially compensated the mundane below.
19th June 2020
19th Jun 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
Tags
reflection
,
clouds
,
architecture
,
story
,
storytelling
Sylvia du Toit
Fav.
June 23rd, 2020
Diana
ace
Awesome capture with wonderful reflections and cloudscape.
June 23rd, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Very nice. I love compositions involving this type of reflection.
June 23rd, 2020
