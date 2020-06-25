Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1340
Emergence #9
... curves matching angles and angles matching curves...
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1351
photos
153
followers
122
following
367% complete
View this month »
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th June 2020 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
story
,
storytelling
,
rome
Jason
ace
Excellent composition
June 28th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
more enticing shapes - the shadow provides great emphasis.
June 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close