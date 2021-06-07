Previous
Adrift by domenicododaro
Photo 1441

Adrift

Just for the white of the wood on the dark of the stones on the shore

Film Ferrania P30, 80 ISO, self developed, Bellini Hydrofen
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 6. Regretfully, year 5 ended very early. I continued lurking every now and then, but substantially unable to participate to the community... which made...
