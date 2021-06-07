Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1441
Adrift
Just for the white of the wood on the dark of the stones on the shore
Film Ferrania P30, 80 ISO, self developed, Bellini Hydrofen
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 6. Regretfully, year 5 ended very early. I continued lurking every now and then, but substantially unable to participate to the community... which made...
1451
photos
148
followers
123
following
394% complete
View this month »
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film
,
contrast
,
relic
,
film-lives
,
filmisnotdead
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close