Photo 1446
Golden solitude
Much less exotic than it looks. Sardinia this Summer was rather crowded, but you still could find spots as solitary as this.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 6. Regretfully, year 5 ended very early. I continued lurking every now and then, but substantially unable to participate to the community... which made...
Tags
film
,
seaside
,
sardinia
,
filmisnotdead
,
film-photography
Diana
ace
Great to see you back, lovely capture of this peaceful setting.
September 6th, 2021
