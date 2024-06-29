Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1220
A feather
From a red kite I think. Found laying next to a path not far from home
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
0
2
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project
1222
photos
33
followers
84
following
334% complete
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th June 2024 8:15pm
Tags
red
,
brown
,
feather
,
stripe
,
kite
