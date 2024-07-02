Sign up
Previous
Photo 1223
A plant by the pond
A lovely little bright orange plant next to then pond. The grey sky is the reflection on the pond behind. I like the contrast of colours on this.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
1
2
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1223
photos
33
followers
84
following
335% complete
View this month »
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd July 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
reflection
,
water
,
orange
,
contrast
,
pond
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful…. serene
July 2nd, 2024
