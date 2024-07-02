Previous
A plant by the pond by dragey74
Photo 1223

A plant by the pond

A lovely little bright orange plant next to then pond. The grey sky is the reflection on the pond behind. I like the contrast of colours on this.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful…. serene
July 2nd, 2024  
