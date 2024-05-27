Previous
Next
Canadian Lakes, Michigan by dridsdale
Photo 1255

Canadian Lakes, Michigan

That’s me on the far left with my girlfriends. Taken with timer and tripod
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone’s images when I get the chance. I’ve had some...
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
What a fun photograph! Great idea.
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise