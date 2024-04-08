Previous
94% in Grand Rapids, MI by dridsdale
94% in Grand Rapids, MI

I’m in the middle
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Debra

@dridsdale
Babs ace
How exciting
April 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
would have been wonderful to see, pity it was in the middle of the night for us down under
April 9th, 2024  
