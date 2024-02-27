Previous
Burrowing Owls - Cape Coral, FL by dridsdale
Burrowing Owls - Cape Coral, FL

These little ones burrow in the ground and only average 9” in height. Some larger birds landed in a nearby tree and the one owl became quite agitated, jumping on the other
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone’s images when I get the chance. I’ve had some...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great capture
March 13th, 2024  
