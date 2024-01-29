Previous
Lines & Reflections by dridsdale
Photo 1247

Lines & Reflections

It’s been cloudy and dreary here in Michigan, so I have been looking at other photo opportunities
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Debra

@dridsdale
Babs ace
Love it what a great shot and reflections fav
February 1st, 2024  
