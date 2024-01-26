Previous
World of Winter - Fire & Ice by dridsdale
Photo 1246

World of Winter - Fire & Ice

Grand Rapids, Michigan has the largest winter festival in the US. Every weekend from the beginning of January into March there is something special going on downtown.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone’s images when I get the chance. I’ve had some...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise