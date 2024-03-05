Previous
Roseate Spoonbills - Sanibel Island FL by dridsdale
Photo 1252

Roseate Spoonbills - Sanibel Island FL

They do not mate for life, only monogamous during mating season. Their ritualized courtship includes dancing, bill clapping, and bill crossing. So what you see is affectionate behavior.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone’s images when I get the chance. I’ve had some...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful sight and capture
March 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise