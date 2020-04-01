Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1250
Loopy
Hi there :-)
Hope everyone is managing to stay safe and well xx
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Photography opsimath. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now but still having lots of serious fun with photography. In the...
1664
photos
74
followers
29
following
342% complete
View this month »
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
1st April 2020 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
shadow
,
high key
,
shape
,
mono
,
form
,
rubber band
,
elastic band
Ethel
ace
Who would have thought - a rubber band. Love the minimalism and shadows. It is so good to see you again. I hope you are well as am I. I am trying to keep up my photography, for better or worse, as virtual friends keep me going.
April 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close