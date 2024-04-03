Previous
Ripples and reflections by dulciknit
Photo 1317

Ripples and reflections

BOB
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Alison Hewitt Bai...

ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat capture
April 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
yes very good on BOB , nice and grainy too creating a nice mood and feel
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise