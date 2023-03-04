Sign up
64 / 365
Gadzooks! Godzilla’s in my Oregano!
Godzilla came home with us after our trip to Japan to see my Air Force son.
(Proud Mom) 😊
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
64
photos
4
followers
10
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
4th March 2023 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
godzilla
,
oregano
