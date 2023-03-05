Sign up
65 / 365
Artigras 2023
What fun to see all of the creativity and talent at this Green Bay event.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
65
photos
4
followers
10
following
View this month »
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
5th March 2023 5:04pm
Tags
art
,
collage
,
talent
essiesue
I love events such as this. You made a nice collage of the works exhibited.
March 5th, 2023
