Old Photos from Long Ago- Grampa’s Trunk by eahopp
83 / 365

Old Photos from Long Ago- Grampa’s Trunk

Stored some photos I had taken back in my college years and some wedding photos from 33 years ago. Wow!
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
22% complete

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely collage a memories
March 24th, 2023  
