Great Gramma Victoria’s Quilts in Grampa’s Trunk by eahopp
Great Gramma Victoria’s Quilts in Grampa’s Trunk

These hand embroidered quilts were made from the heart. Great Gramma would point out each square and ask what it was. My favorite was “Mary had a Little Lamb”.
I can imagine her sweet smile and big warm hugs.
Beth

