84 / 365
Great Gramma Victoria’s Quilts in Grampa’s Trunk
These hand embroidered quilts were made from the heart. Great Gramma would point out each square and ask what it was. My favorite was “Mary had a Little Lamb”.
I can imagine her sweet smile and big warm hugs.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
love
,
memories
,
grampa
,
quilts
,
gramma
