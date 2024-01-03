Sign up
Previous
318 / 365
A Quiet Gray Day on the Nature Trail
So very quiet & although not much color or birds songs I find it quite calming. Peaceful.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
0
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
491
photos
26
followers
23
following
87% complete
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
313
34
314
315
316
317
139
318
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
3rd January 2024 3:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
gray
,
trail
,
peaceful
,
quiet
