Previous
Winter Berries by eahopp
317 / 365

Winter Berries

Short walk to the neighbors tree, just some berries.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
January 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful image.
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise