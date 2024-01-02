Sign up
Previous
317 / 365
Winter Berries
Short walk to the neighbors tree, just some berries.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
2
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
winter
,
walk
,
berries
,
neighbors
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
January 3rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful image.
January 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
