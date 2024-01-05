Sign up
Previous
320 / 365
A Winter wreath I crafted for our front entrance
Love making wreaths.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
1
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
495
photos
27
followers
23
following
87% complete
View this month »
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Latest from all albums
316
317
139
318
140
319
141
320
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
5th January 2024 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
winter
,
wreath
,
made
Diana
ace
What a beauty it is, I love what you have done here.
January 6th, 2024
