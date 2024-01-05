Previous
A Winter wreath I crafted for our front entrance
A Winter wreath I crafted for our front entrance

Love making wreaths.
Beth

@eahopp
Beth
Diana ace
What a beauty it is, I love what you have done here.
January 6th, 2024  
