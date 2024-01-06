Previous
Black Crow in the Tree Top by eahopp
Black Crow in the Tree Top

This is quite peculiar for the snowy day it was. Looked out my kitchen window to see this big crow with the sun trying to peak through, just looked rather interesting to me.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Beth

@eahopp
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful light and silhouettes.
January 7th, 2024  
