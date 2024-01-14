Sign up
329 / 365
The Trees at the Park in Winter
I've been waiting for some snow to capture the contrast of brown on white.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
snow
,
white
,
trees
,
park
,
contrast
,
brown
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 14th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovey wintery scene
January 15th, 2024
