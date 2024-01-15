Previous
Snow Drift in the Sunshine by eahopp
330 / 365

Snow Drift in the Sunshine

Looked out my kitchen window this morning and this drift had so much sparkle and color. Made me smile😊
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Diana ace
Beautiful abstract, well spotted and captured.
January 15th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Looks good, though rather cold!
January 15th, 2024  
