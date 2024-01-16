Previous
Winter Sunset by eahopp
Winter Sunset

Out in the cold today, caught a glimpse of sunset and surprised with a deer out of the woods. Played with Snapseed what do you think?
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
amyK ace
I like it; nice edit choices
January 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot. Is that the right colour for the snow? Maybe use the white balance in Snapseed.
January 17th, 2024  
