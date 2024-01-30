Previous
The Lonely Bench by eahopp
343 / 365

The Lonely Bench

I tried to accentuate the bench but had a hard time. Hope you can see it😊
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Beth

@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
93% complete

Photo Details

Lovely winter scene. The bank curves and leads right to the bench. Conversations, thoughts and maybe even a fish was caught while sitting on that bench.
January 30th, 2024  
