344 / 365
The Side Door and the Tire
I’ve seen this barn before but found this smaller side door so I had to shoot and the tire just made the image better.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
door
,
barn
,
tire
,
side
