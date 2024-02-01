Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
345 / 365
Frozen
Ice and slush on the black pavement.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
536
photos
35
followers
27
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Latest from all albums
341
155
342
343
156
344
157
345
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st February 2024 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
ice
,
pavement
,
frozen
,
melt
,
slush
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic detail and color
February 2nd, 2024
KWind
ace
Cool shot!
February 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close