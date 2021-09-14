Previous
frog rescue by edorreandresen
Photo 3302

frog rescue

A morning surprise! The second frog to hop into the red watering can. We took a short walk down to the lake, tipped the can and off she hopped. The watering can is now upside down.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

eDorre Andresen

edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
