Previous
Next
in the distance by edorreandresen
Photo 3452

in the distance

Life is like a landscape. You live in the midst of it but can describe it only from the vantage point of distance.
-Charles Lindbergh
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL
You always manage to find layers and perfect quote.
February 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise