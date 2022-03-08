Previous
Next
sweater bed by edorreandresen
Photo 3477

sweater bed

A classic handknit sweater may have a new life as a cat bed. Gray approves!
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
952% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise