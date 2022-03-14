Previous
Next
float by edorreandresen
Photo 3483

float

The poignancy of a photograph comes from looking back to a fleeting moment in a floating world. The transitoriness is what creates the sense of the sacred
-- Allen Ginsberg
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
954% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise