Previous
Next
in stitches by edorreandresen
Photo 3492

in stitches

“The field of creativity that exists within each individual is freed by moving out of ideas of wrong-doing or right doing.”

‒ Angeles Arrien.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Very creative, great colour usage and those stitches are working well
March 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise