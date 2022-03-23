Sign up
Photo 3492
in stitches
“The field of creativity that exists within each individual is freed by moving out of ideas of wrong-doing or right doing.”
‒ Angeles Arrien.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Sharon Lee
ace
Very creative, great colour usage and those stitches are working well
March 24th, 2022
