Photo 3498
three
“I wish that all of nature’s magnificence, the emotion of the land, the living energy of place could be photographed.”
– Annie Leibovitz
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
5840
photos
68
followers
80
following
958% complete
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
2339
3495
2340
3496
2341
3497
2342
3498
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th March 2022 3:16pm
