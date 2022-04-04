Sign up
Photo 3504
look up
. "The reason birds can fly and we can't is simply because they have perfect faith, for to have faith is to have wings."
- J.M. Barrie
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
