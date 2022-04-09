Sign up
Photo 3509
heart
A kind heart is a fountain of gladness, making everything in its vicinity freshen into smiles.
– Washington Irving
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
1
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
5862
photos
69
followers
81
following
961% complete
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
2350
3506
2351
3507
2352
3508
2353
3509
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
9th April 2022 11:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Wylie
ace
How pretty . Is it a locket?
April 10th, 2022
