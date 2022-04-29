Previous
Next
little bird by edorreandresen
Photo 3529

little bird

We did show and tell at Stitching class. Little bird is an example of automata-mechanical sculpture. If you turn the crank, she pecks. What fun!
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
967% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise