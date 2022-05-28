Previous
Next
look up by edorreandresen
Photo 3558

look up

Look, up at the sky. There is a light, a beauty up there, that no shadow can touch
-J. R. R. Tolkien
28th May 2022 28th May 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
974% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SandraD ace
Beautiful pic and complimentary narrative.
May 29th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful capture. Lovely POV.
May 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise