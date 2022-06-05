Sign up
Photo 3566
ferns
For still there are so many things that I have never seen: in every wood in every spring there is a different green.
-J. R. R. Tolkien
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
1
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
SandraD
ace
Lovely pic.
June 6th, 2022
