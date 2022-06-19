Sign up
Photo 3580
look left
“A river seems a magic thing. A magic, moving, living part of the very earth itself.” – Laura Gilpin
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
19th June 2022 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
