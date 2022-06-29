Previous
Next
all in a row by edorreandresen
Photo 3590

all in a row

Potatoes are to food what sensible shoes are to fashion.
-Linda Wells
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
983% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely! Super colour on these potatoes.
June 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise