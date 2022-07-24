Previous
oval by edorreandresen
Photo 3615

oval

Reality only reveals itself when it is illuminated by a ray of poetry.
-Georges Braque
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely old paint.
July 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice patterns and textures.
July 25th, 2022  
