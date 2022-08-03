Sign up
Photo 3625
be
Just be honest with yourself. That opens the door. -Vernon Howard
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
2
2
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6094
photos
74
followers
85
following
993% complete
KWind
ace
This is wonderful! I love the colours, composition and focus.
August 4th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️
August 4th, 2022
