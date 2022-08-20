Previous
Happy place by edorreandresen
Happy place

“A lake is a landscape's most beautiful and expressive feature. It is Earth's eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.”

― Henry David Thoreau, Walden
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
SandraD ace
Gorgeous
August 21st, 2022  
