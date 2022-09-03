Previous
sunset by edorreandresen
Photo 3656

sunset

“There is nothing more musical than a sunset.”
— Claude Debussy
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
