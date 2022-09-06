Sign up
Photo 3659
emerge
Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.
-Helen Keller
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
2
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6162
photos
72
followers
83
following
1002% complete
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
2500
3656
2501
3657
2502
3658
3659
2503
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th July 2022 11:59am
Call me Joe
ace
Beautiful blur and words❤️👌
September 7th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great dof- I love the way it emerges from the background.
September 7th, 2022
