emerge by edorreandresen
Photo 3659

emerge

Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.

-Helen Keller
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Call me Joe ace
Beautiful blur and words❤️👌
September 7th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great dof- I love the way it emerges from the background.
September 7th, 2022  
