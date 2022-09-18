Sign up
Photo 3671
sand
“Time is like a handful of sand – the tighter you grasp it, the faster it runs through your fingers.”
— Henry David Thoreau
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
0
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6186
photos
72
followers
83
following
1005% complete
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th September 2022 10:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
