sand by edorreandresen
Photo 3671

sand

“Time is like a handful of sand – the tighter you grasp it, the faster it runs through your fingers.”

— Henry David Thoreau
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

